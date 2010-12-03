|
Terence Blacker spent much of the
time he should have been studying at university riding
racehorses.
However, he never became a professional jockey.
Instead, he worked in publishing for ten years before becoming a
full-time writer in 1983. Since then he has become a prolific
writer for adults and children, and is probably best known for his
Ms Wiz books for younger readers about the adventures of an
eccentric teacher.
Terence is passionate about football and he has
written several stories in Hotshots, a series about an all-girl
football team, as well as The Transfer, a football story for
boys.
Terence writes a weekly column in The Independent.
